Why Should You Invest In Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)?

In the latest trading session, 7.72 million Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.09. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $55.97 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.66B. NUANâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 0.68% off its 52-week high of $55.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.90, which suggests the last value was 28.71% up since then. When we look at Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Analysts gave the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NUAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Instantly NUAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.98 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.80% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUANâ€™s forecast low is $56.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -0.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuance Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 0.82% over the past 6 months, a -53.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $355 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nuance Communications Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $366 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Nuance Communications Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

NUAN Dividends

Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares while 83.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.03%. There are 83.60% institutions holding the Nuance Communications Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 28.18 million NUAN shares worth $1.55 billion.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.50% or 17.57 million shares worth $966.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.89 million shares estimated at $489.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 7.85 million shares worth around $431.88 million.