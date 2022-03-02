Why Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.97 changing hands around $0.68 or 2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $871.75M. GSL’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.9% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.11, which suggests the last value was 53.37% up since then. When we look at Global Ship Lease Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 795.20K.

Analysts gave the Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GSL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Instantly GSL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.00 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is -2.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GSL’s forecast low is $16.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Ship Lease Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.95% over the past 6 months, a 93.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Ship Lease Inc. will rise 297.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 406.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Global Ship Lease Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $135.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.97 million and $72.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Global Ship Lease Inc. earnings to increase by 42.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07. The 3.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.11% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares while 50.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.68%. There are 50.70% institutions holding the Global Ship Lease Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.13% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million GSL shares worth $61.33 million.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 2.31 million shares worth $54.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 13919.0 shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 7930.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.