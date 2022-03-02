Why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022 – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.56 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.05 or 7.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.38M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -12350.77% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 7.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.08%, with the 5-day performance at 12.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -11.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 32.90%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 23985.0 EJH shares worth $63320.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 21731.0 shares worth $57369.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

