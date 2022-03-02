Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.25 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. ADPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -314.67% off its 52-week high of $59.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.02, which suggests the last value was 15.65% up since then. When we look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.21 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.22%, with the 5-day performance at 4.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -5.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.18% over the past 6 months, a -12.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.01 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $43.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.18 million and $27.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares while 83.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.11%. There are 83.03% institutions holding the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.25% of the shares, roughly 29.99 million ADPT shares worth $1.02 billion.

Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 11.57 million shares worth $393.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $236.86 million under it, the former controlled 4.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.67% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $173.26 million.