What Is The Performance Outlook For PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.90 changed hands at -$0.66 or -14.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.66M. MYPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.03% off its 52-week high of $10.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 413.30K.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Instantly MYPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.23 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -14.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -23.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) is -5.34% down.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.98% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.43 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $68.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.90%.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.38% of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares while 17.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.90%. There are 17.12% institutions holding the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.10% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million MYPS shares worth $20.52 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 1.52 million shares worth $6.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.5 million shares estimated at $20.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $4.34 million.