What Is The Performance Outlook For Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.52M. ISR’s current price is a discount, trading about -331.43% off its 52-week high of $1.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 8.57% up since then. When we look at Isoray Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 639.17K.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) trade information

Instantly ISR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.33%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is -5.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ISR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -371.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Isoray Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.21% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.11 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Isoray Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.29 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Isoray Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%.

ISR Dividends

Isoray Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Isoray Inc. shares while 12.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.49%. There are 12.38% institutions holding the Isoray Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 6.07 million ISR shares worth $2.35 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 2.8 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $2.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $1.41 million.