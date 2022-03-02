Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.41 million Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.04 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.16B. VG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.39% off its 52-week high of $20.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.85, which suggests the last value was 45.86% up since then. When we look at Vonage Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Instantly VG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.44 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is -2.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VG’s forecast low is $21.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vonage Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.04% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vonage Holdings Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $362.31 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Vonage Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $367 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $323.3 million and $317.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Vonage Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 33.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 96.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.49%. There are 96.69% institutions holding the Vonage Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 31.75 million VG shares worth $511.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.30% or 27.42 million shares worth $441.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 16.9 million shares estimated at $272.47 million under it, the former controlled 6.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 4.63% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $180.92 million.