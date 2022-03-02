UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.89 million UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.59 changed hands at $2.27 or 27.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.49B. USER’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.9% off its 52-week high of $15.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 57.51% up since then. When we look at UserTesting Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.93K.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Instantly USER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.10 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 27.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.77%, with the 5-day performance at 33.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 88.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UserTesting Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.01 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that UserTesting Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $41.08 million.

The 2022 estimates are for UserTesting Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.70%.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.55% of UserTesting Inc. shares while 79.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.76%.