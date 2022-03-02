Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $43.41 changed hands at -$2.4 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. UCTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.5% off its 52-week high of $65.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.00, which suggests the last value was 10.16% up since then. When we look at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.42K.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) trade information

Instantly UCTT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.26 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.32%, with the 5-day performance at -7.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is -6.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.28% over the past 6 months, a 17.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. will rise 48.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $606.36 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $588.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $369.63 million and $392.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 893.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

UCTT Dividends

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares while 88.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.10%. There are 88.33% institutions holding the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.68% of the shares, roughly 8.39 million UCTT shares worth $357.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 3.84 million shares worth $163.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $149.38 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $50.05 million.