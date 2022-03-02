Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $23.73 changed hands at -$1.31 or -5.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. TGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.07% off its 52-week high of $25.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.12, which suggests the last value was 40.5% up since then. When we look at Triumph Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.05K.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.17 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 33.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triumph Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.74% over the past 6 months, a 2,833.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Triumph Group Inc. will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 270.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $374.05 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Triumph Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $413.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Triumph Group Inc. earnings to increase by 2666.70%.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Triumph Group Inc. shares while 95.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.24%. There are 95.64% institutions holding the Triumph Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 9.56 million TGI shares worth $178.06 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.45% or 8.05 million shares worth $149.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.99 million shares estimated at $93.03 million under it, the former controlled 7.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.74% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $89.02 million.