TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $17.74 changed hands at -$0.29 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $704.81M. TMST’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.41% off its 52-week high of $18.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 53.33% up since then. When we look at TimkenSteel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.10K.

Analysts gave the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TimkenSteel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

Instantly TMST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.88 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.52%, with the 5-day performance at 15.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is 20.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMST’s forecast low is $19.20 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.23% for it to hit the projected low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TimkenSteel Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.37% over the past 6 months, a 2.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -26.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TimkenSteel Corporation will rise 5,900.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $315.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for TimkenSteel Corporation earnings to increase by 417.20%.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.34% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares while 76.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.18%. There are 76.91% institutions holding the TimkenSteel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.06% of the shares, roughly 6.96 million TMST shares worth $91.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 3.87 million shares worth $50.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $38.82 million under it, the former controlled 6.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $29.08 million.