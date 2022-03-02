Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Stock Forecast For 2022: $36.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.17 changed hands at -$1.69 or -7.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.34B. TWKS’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.64% off its 52-week high of $34.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.26, which suggests the last value was 13.75% up since then. When we look at Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 573.51K.

Analysts gave the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TWKS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Instantly TWKS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.23 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) is 7.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWKS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $286.47 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $295.26 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 157.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.27% per year.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.11% of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares while 23.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.88%. There are 23.80% institutions holding the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.48% of the shares, roughly 7.58 million TWKS shares worth $217.65 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 5.25 million shares worth $150.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $73.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $69.09 million.