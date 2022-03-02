The Stock Of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $105.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $57.70 changed hands at -$5.22 or -8.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.41B. SGMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.33% off its 52-week high of $90.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.89, which suggests the last value was 36.07% up since then. When we look at Scientific Games Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.87K.

Analysts gave the Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGMS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scientific Games Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Instantly SGMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 63.40 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -8.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.66%, with the 5-day performance at -4.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is 5.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGMS’s forecast low is $61.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scientific Games Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.47% over the past 6 months, a 128.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scientific Games Corporation will rise 114.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 312.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $559.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Scientific Games Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $573.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $762 million and $713.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Scientific Games Corporation earnings to decrease by -328.50%.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.74% of Scientific Games Corporation shares while 94.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.69%. There are 94.91% institutions holding the Scientific Games Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million SGMS shares worth $786.82 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 9.3 million shares worth $772.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $208.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $215.15 million.