Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.05 or -5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.32M. TISI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1455.06% off its 52-week high of $13.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 41.57% up since then. When we look at Team Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Instantly TISI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.06%, with the 5-day performance at -4.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is 51.35% up.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Team Inc. will rise 76.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $258.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Team Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $225.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207.3 million and $210.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.64%. The 2022 estimates are for Team Inc. earnings to decrease by -646.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.98% of Team Inc. shares while 101.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.07%. There are 101.85% institutions holding the Team Inc. stock share, with Corre Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million TISI shares worth $2.88 million.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.47% or 2.01 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $3.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF held about 3.70% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $1.55 million.