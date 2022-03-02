Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.19 changing hands around $0.44 or 3.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $668.99M. SDIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -171.34% off its 52-week high of $35.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 44.96% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 675.37K.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.43 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 15.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 65.58% up.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.71 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.06 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 92.20%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares while 61.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.53%. There are 61.06% institutions holding the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock share, with Hound Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million SDIG shares worth $20.75 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 1.14 million shares worth $14.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $10.22 million.