Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of SEMrush Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.55 changed hands at -$1.36 or -9.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.91B. SEMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.7% off its 52-week high of $32.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.62, which suggests the last value was 21.62% up since then. When we look at SEMrush Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 366.73K.

Analysts gave the SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SEMR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SEMrush Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Instantly SEMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.00 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -9.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.01%, with the 5-day performance at -6.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) is -15.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEMR’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.6% for it to hit the projected low.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SEMrush Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $54.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for SEMrush Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

SEMR Dividends

SEMrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.50% of SEMrush Holdings Inc. shares while 45.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.91%. There are 45.85% institutions holding the SEMrush Holdings Inc. stock share, with Dorsey Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million SEMR shares worth $58.82 million.

Ancient Art, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 2.37 million shares worth $54.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $32.72 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $6.93 million.