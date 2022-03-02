Stock Performance Of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. OPAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.37% off its 52-week high of $20.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the last value was 42.07% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.19K.

Analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OPAD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.48 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.16%, with the 5-day performance at 32.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 54.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPAD’s forecast low is $4.90 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.09% over the past 6 months, a -520.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $671.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $880.5 million.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.79% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 25.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.67%. There are 25.00% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ulysses Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million OPAD shares worth $30.06 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 3.41 million shares worth $29.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.