Stock Performance Of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.11 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.67B. ETWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.04% off its 52-week high of $14.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.66, which suggests the last value was 15.92% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ETWO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.28 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.89%, with the 5-day performance at 6.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 2.97% up.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $145.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.30%.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 12.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.82% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares while 99.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.32%. There are 99.68% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 41.62 million ETWO shares worth $470.28 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.90% or 38.69 million shares worth $437.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $56.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $47.18 million.