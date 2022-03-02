Stock Performance And Forecast For Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.94 changing hands around $2.01 or 3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.46B. VSCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.56% off its 52-week high of $76.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.79, which suggests the last value was 24.84% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VSCO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 56.23 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.30%, with the 5-day performance at -12.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -8.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VSCO’s forecast low is $54.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.14 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $1.55 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings to increase by 92.00%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares while 89.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.65%. There are 89.30% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock share, with Lone Pine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million VSCO shares worth $475.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 8.55 million shares worth $472.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $133.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $143.02 million.