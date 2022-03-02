Stock Performance And Forecast For Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.76 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.83B. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.86% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.46, which suggests the last value was 12.08% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.32 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.19%, with the 5-day performance at 5.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 0.28% up.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.10% per year.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 84.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.30%. There are 84.84% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 22.12 million RXRX shares worth $378.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 6.76 million shares worth $115.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $60.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $37.99 million.