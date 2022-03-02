Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $67.77 changed hands at $2.66 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.55B. SPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.58% off its 52-week high of $145.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.79, which suggests the last value was 28.01% up since then. When we look at Sprout Social Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.73K.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.80 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.27%, with the 5-day performance at 27.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 7.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.80% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sprout Social Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.28 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $54.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.35 million and $40.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sprout Social Inc. earnings to increase by 13.40%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Sprout Social Inc. shares while 94.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.53%. There are 94.69% institutions holding the Sprout Social Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.29% of the shares, roughly 3.74 million SPT shares worth $339.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 3.59 million shares worth $325.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $172.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $119.65 million.