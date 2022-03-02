SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $26.12 changed hands at -$1.99 or -7.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. SKYW’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.11% off its 52-week high of $61.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.08, which suggests the last value was 0.15% up since then. When we look at SkyWest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.11K.

Analysts gave the SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SKYW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SkyWest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) trade information

Instantly SKYW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.34 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -7.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.54%, with the 5-day performance at -10.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is -29.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKYW’s forecast low is $35.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -137.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.0% for it to hit the projected low.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SkyWest Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.41% over the past 6 months, a -112.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SkyWest Inc. will rise 104.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $741.51 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SkyWest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $737.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $589.64 million and $575.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SkyWest Inc. earnings to increase by 2088.20%.

SKYW Dividends

SkyWest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of SkyWest Inc. shares while 89.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.25%. There are 89.47% institutions holding the SkyWest Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.46% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million SKYW shares worth $384.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.25% or 5.67 million shares worth $279.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 3.39 million shares estimated at $146.0 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 4.68% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $116.28 million.