Should You Invest In Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.89 million Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.54 changed hands at -$1.06 or -5.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.77B. PLTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.16% off its 52-week high of $31.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.81, which suggests the last value was 24.21% up since then. When we look at Playtika Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.45 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.01%, with the 5-day performance at 11.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is 23.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTK’s forecast low is $22.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Playtika Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.38% over the past 6 months, a 24.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Playtika Holding Corp. will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 188.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $645 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Playtika Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $690.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $573.5 million and $580.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Playtika Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -66.10%.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.28% of Playtika Holding Corp. shares while 20.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.38%. There are 20.14% institutions holding the Playtika Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 11.21 million PLTK shares worth $309.81 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 10.32 million shares worth $285.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $75.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $74.39 million.