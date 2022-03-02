Should You Invest In Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 7.25 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.83 changing hands around $1.42 or 9.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.32B. HPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.53% off its 52-week high of $17.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.99, which suggests the last value was 22.82% up since then. When we look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.75 million.

Analysts gave the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HPE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Instantly HPE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.91 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.28%, with the 5-day performance at -9.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is -4.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HPE’s forecast low is $14.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.65% over the past 6 months, a 3.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will fall -11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.03 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $6.81 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company earnings to increase by 3.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.77% per year.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 3.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares while 85.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.65%. There are 85.35% institutions holding the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.48% of the shares, roughly 148.44 million HPE shares worth $2.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 133.52 million shares worth $1.9 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 76.96 million shares estimated at $1.1 billion under it, the former controlled 5.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 36.96 million shares worth around $526.64 million.