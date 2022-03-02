Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $8.21 changed hands at -$0.42 or -4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. SVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.45% off its 52-week high of $15.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.53, which suggests the last value was 8.28% up since then. When we look at Service Properties Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SVC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Service Properties Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Instantly SVC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.14 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.60%, with the 5-day performance at -8.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 2.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SVC’s forecast low is $8.50 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Service Properties Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.41% over the past 6 months, a 432.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Service Properties Trust will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $406.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Service Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $457.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $270.04 million and $261.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.82%. The 2022 estimates are for Service Properties Trust earnings to decrease by -46.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28. The 0.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Service Properties Trust shares while 79.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.42%. There are 79.32% institutions holding the Service Properties Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.14% of the shares, roughly 31.6 million SVC shares worth $354.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.91% or 26.27 million shares worth $294.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $119.61 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $83.56 million.