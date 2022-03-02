Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $17.69 changed hands at $0.3 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. STNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.46% off its 52-week high of $24.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.02, which suggests the last value was 37.7% up since then. When we look at Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.35 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.10%, with the 5-day performance at 8.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 30.17% up.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scorpio Tankers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.46% over the past 6 months, a 100.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scorpio Tankers Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $159.69 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $207.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $138.24 million and $139.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings to decrease by -356.70%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 2.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.68% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares while 47.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.64%. There are 47.16% institutions holding the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million STNG shares worth $47.56 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 2.6 million shares worth $33.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $16.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $7.26 million.