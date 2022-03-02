Risk Capital Investors Should Consider VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY).

In the last trading session, 1.14 million VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $5.93 changed hands at $0.29 or 5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $344.30M. EGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.84% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 65.26% up since then. When we look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 650.70K.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.10 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.74%, with the 5-day performance at 12.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 42.21% up.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 2.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares while 35.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.22%. There are 35.79% institutions holding the VAALCO Energy Inc. stock share, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million EGY shares worth $10.61 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 3.18 million shares worth $9.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $5.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $2.23 million.