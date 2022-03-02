Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $27.08 changed hands at -$1.33 or -4.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. RCII’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.22% off its 52-week high of $67.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.70, which suggests the last value was 16.17% up since then. When we look at Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.13K.

Analysts gave the Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCII as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Instantly RCII was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.75 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.63%, with the 5-day performance at -28.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is -37.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCII’s forecast low is $33.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rent-A-Center Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.43% over the past 6 months, a -6.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rent-A-Center Inc. will rise 55.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rent-A-Center Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $716.49 million and $957.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings to increase by 20.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.30% per year.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 5.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 5.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares while 78.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.30%. There are 78.38% institutions holding the Rent-A-Center Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 9.74 million RCII shares worth $547.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.79% or 7.14 million shares worth $401.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. With 4.08 million shares estimated at $217.09 million under it, the former controlled 6.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $100.78 million.