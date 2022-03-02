Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.11 changed hands at $3.75 or 9.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.70B. PGNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.48% off its 52-week high of $68.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.86, which suggests the last value was 23.78% up since then. When we look at Progyny Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.80K.

Analysts gave the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PGNY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Progyny Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Instantly PGNY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.63 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 9.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.38%, with the 5-day performance at 19.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 13.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGNY’s forecast low is $56.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Progyny Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.75% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Progyny Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Progyny Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $188.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.3 million and $122.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Progyny Inc. earnings to increase by 549.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.70% per year.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.02% of Progyny Inc. shares while 95.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.15%. There are 95.05% institutions holding the Progyny Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million PGNY shares worth $560.0 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.06% or 10.0 million shares worth $503.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 5.03 million shares estimated at $281.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $135.32 million.