Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.83 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. PING’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.22% off its 52-week high of $30.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.60, which suggests the last value was 15.51% up since then. When we look at Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 972.33K.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Instantly PING was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.48 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.96%, with the 5-day performance at 8.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is 10.21% up.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ping Identity Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.14% over the past 6 months, a 90.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ping Identity Holding Corp. will fall -88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.22 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $78.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $63.26 million and $68.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ping Identity Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -429.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.07% per year.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares while 87.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.27%. There are 87.73% institutions holding the Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million PING shares worth $190.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 6.85 million shares worth $156.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $44.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $37.12 million.