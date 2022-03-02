Performance Report And Forecasts For ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF)

In the last trading session, 1.59 million ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.67 changed hands at -$1.93 or -12.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $660.12M. ONTF’s last price was a discount, traded about -371.84% off its 52-week high of $64.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.03, which suggests the last value was -2.63% down since then. When we look at ON24 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.60K.

Analysts gave the ON24 Inc. (ONTF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ONTF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ON24 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) trade information

Instantly ONTF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.65 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -12.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.21%, with the 5-day performance at -8.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) is -13.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONTF’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.73% for it to hit the projected low.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON24 Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.61% over the past 6 months, a -500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON24 Inc. will fall -115.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -220.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.66 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that ON24 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $52.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.29 million and $50.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for ON24 Inc. earnings to increase by 112.50%.

ONTF Dividends

ON24 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.12% of ON24 Inc. shares while 86.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.15%. There are 86.48% institutions holding the ON24 Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million ONTF shares worth $81.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 2.73 million shares worth $54.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $18.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $16.23 million.