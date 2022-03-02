Performance Report And Forecasts For Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI)

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s per share price at $21.75 changed hands at -$1.65 or -7.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.93B. EVRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.34% off its 52-week high of $26.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.77, which suggests the last value was 41.29% up since then. When we look at Everi Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 728.85K.

Analysts gave the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVRI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Everi Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Instantly EVRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.11 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -7.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.87%, with the 5-day performance at -2.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is 11.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVRI’s forecast low is $28.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Everi Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.81% over the past 6 months, a 204.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everi Holdings Inc. will rise 3,500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.97 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Everi Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $163.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $119.55 million and $122.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Everi Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -558.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

EVRI Dividends

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares while 91.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.57%. There are 91.94% institutions holding the Everi Holdings Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.34% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million EVRI shares worth $205.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 5.75 million shares worth $139.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. With 7.05 million shares estimated at $170.44 million under it, the former controlled 7.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.80% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $82.96 million.