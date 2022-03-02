PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.11 million PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.90. With the company’s per share price at $66.83 changed hands at $2.31 or 3.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.42B. PDCE’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.44% off its 52-week high of $65.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.93, which suggests the last value was 55.21% up since then. When we look at PDC Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PDCE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PDC Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

Instantly PDCE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.05 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.00%, with the 5-day performance at 26.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is 12.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDCE’s forecast low is $68.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.75% for it to hit the projected low.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDC Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.16% over the past 6 months, a 30.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDC Energy Inc. will rise 139.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $663.5 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that PDC Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $665.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278.56 million and $392.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 138.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for PDC Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -733.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.20% per year.

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 0.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of PDC Energy Inc. shares while 103.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.13%. There are 103.77% institutions holding the PDC Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.95% of the shares, roughly 15.54 million PDCE shares worth $736.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.40% or 11.1 million shares worth $526.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.65 million shares estimated at $347.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $131.29 million.