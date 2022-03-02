Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.19 changed hands at -$1.26 or -19.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $664.63M. PAYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.04% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.54, which suggests the last value was -6.74% down since then. When we look at Paya Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 955.70K.

Analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PAYA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Instantly PAYA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.49 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -19.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.14%, with the 5-day performance at -14.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is -13.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAYA’s forecast low is $6.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paya Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.52% over the past 6 months, a -35.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paya Holdings Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.99 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Paya Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $64.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54 million and $55.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Paya Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.78% per year.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Paya Holdings Inc. shares while 99.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.01%. There are 99.75% institutions holding the Paya Holdings Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 34.26% of the shares, roughly 45.23 million PAYA shares worth $286.78 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 8.09 million shares worth $51.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $25.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $38.05 million.