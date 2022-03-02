Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 6.25% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.22M. OTMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -650.98% off its 52-week high of $11.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 24.84% up since then. When we look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.93K.

Analysts gave the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OTMO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.59%, with the 5-day performance at 24.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is -41.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTMO’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -390.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -390.2% for it to hit the projected low.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares while 31.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.38%. There are 31.38% institutions holding the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Deer IX & Co. Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.50% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million OTMO shares worth $93.07 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.56% or 3.22 million shares worth $15.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $13.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $2.15 million.