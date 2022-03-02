Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.28 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.24% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.72, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OSCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.07.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.41 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.26%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 17.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.29% over the past 6 months, a 13.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.90% per year.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.43% of Oscar Health Inc. shares while 83.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.11%. There are 83.10% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc. stock share, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.57% of the shares, roughly 37.61 million OSCR shares worth $654.11 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 14.49 million shares worth $251.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $36.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $26.23 million.