Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $14.10 changed hands at -$1.44 or -9.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $804.12M. OEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.22% off its 52-week high of $22.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.67, which suggests the last value was -4.04% down since then. When we look at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 418.72K.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) trade information

Instantly OEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.27 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -9.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.20%, with the 5-day performance at -12.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is -15.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OEC’s forecast low is $16.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.88% over the past 6 months, a 20.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $389.16 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $413.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $315.69 million and $360.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. earnings to increase by 647.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.20% per year.

OEC Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares while 92.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.00%. There are 92.91% institutions holding the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million OEC shares worth $97.78 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.53% or 4.57 million shares worth $83.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.94 million shares estimated at $53.93 million under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $26.03 million.