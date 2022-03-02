Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Gain 6.17%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.51 changed hands at $0.32 or 6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $770.85M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.99% off its 52-week high of $11.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.65, which suggests the last value was 15.61% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ORGN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.51 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.57%, with the 5-day performance at 9.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 14.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -262.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Origin Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.39% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.12% of Origin Materials Inc. shares while 28.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.38%. There are 28.34% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.66% of the shares, roughly 9.41 million ORGN shares worth $64.05 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 4.04 million shares worth $27.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $17.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $13.43 million.