On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Could Make A -132.98% Loss

In the last trading session, 3.83 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.95 changed hands at -$2.4 or -9.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.97B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.53% off its 52-week high of $55.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was -0.23% down since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the On Holding AG (ONON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONON as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. On Holding AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.03 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -9.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.95%, with the 5-day performance at -9.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -10.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONON’s forecast low is $17.49 with $51.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.32% for it to hit the projected low.

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares while 43.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.21%.