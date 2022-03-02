NFE Stock Forecast 2022: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Is Weak With A -86.05% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.36 million New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.25 changed hands at $4.66 or 16.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.56B. NFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.74% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.17, which suggests the last value was 40.56% up since then. When we look at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.85K.

Analysts gave the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NFE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Instantly NFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.49 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 16.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.60%, with the 5-day performance at 45.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is 58.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NFE’s forecast low is $29.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.08% for it to hit the projected low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Fortress Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.66% over the past 6 months, a 223.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $446.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that New Fortress Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $464.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $145.7 million and $162.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 206.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 186.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for New Fortress Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.40%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 1.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.74% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares while 43.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.45%. There are 43.29% institutions holding the New Fortress Energy Inc. stock share, with Great Mountain Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.17% of the shares, roughly 33.46 million NFE shares worth $928.51 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 13.4 million shares worth $371.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $65.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $64.94 million.