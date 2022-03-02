Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at -$0.29 or -7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.91M. NR’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.24% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the last value was 44.83% up since then. When we look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.39K.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Instantly NR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.84 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is -2.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newpark Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.94% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newpark Resources Inc. will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newpark Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $167.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $129.71 million and $142.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Newpark Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -520.50%.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares while 70.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.25%. There are 70.75% institutions holding the Newpark Resources Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.09% of the shares, roughly 13.92 million NR shares worth $45.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 6.42 million shares worth $21.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $8.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $7.31 million.