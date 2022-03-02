NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.28 million NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $21.05 changed hands at -$0.36 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.60B. NEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.05% off its 52-week high of $54.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.52, which suggests the last value was 16.77% up since then. When we look at NeoGenomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) trade information

Instantly NEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.94 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.31%, with the 5-day performance at 12.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is -0.61% down.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeoGenomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.20% over the past 6 months, a -85.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeoGenomics Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.99 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that NeoGenomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $128.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126 million and $115.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2022 estimates are for NeoGenomics Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.30% per year.

NEO Dividends

NeoGenomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.28% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares while 96.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.32%. There are 96.02% institutions holding the NeoGenomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 18.76 million NEO shares worth $904.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.29% or 12.67 million shares worth $611.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.28 million shares estimated at $380.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $159.55 million.