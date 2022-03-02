nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.73 changed hands at $1.8 or 3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15B. NCNO’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.42% off its 52-week high of $79.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.00, which suggests the last value was 20.39% up since then. When we look at nCino Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 788.50K.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.85 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.00%, with the 5-day performance at 14.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 11.34% up.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the nCino Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.56% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for nCino Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.16 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that nCino Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $75.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.59 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for nCino Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.50% per year.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of nCino Inc. shares while 91.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.82%.