Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.07 or 13.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.09M. GRIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -409.62% off its 52-week high of $2.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at Muscle Maker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.40K.

Analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRIL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Instantly GRIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5710 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 13.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.36%, with the 5-day performance at 14.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -16.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRIL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -476.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -476.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Muscle Maker Inc. earnings to increase by 92.40%.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.17% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares while 13.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.68%. There are 13.77% institutions holding the Muscle Maker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million GRIL shares worth $0.7 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.14 million.