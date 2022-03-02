Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 7.46 million Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $203.04 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $546.31B. FB’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.29% off its 52-week high of $384.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $190.22, which suggests the last value was 6.31% up since then. When we look at Meta Platforms Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 32.63 million.

Analysts gave the Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 56 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended FB as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Meta Platforms Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.84.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Instantly FB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 213.15 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is -32.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $322.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FB’s forecast low is $220.00 with $425.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Meta Platforms Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.54% over the past 6 months, a -6.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Meta Platforms Inc. will fall -1.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 38 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.38 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.07 billion and $23.67 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Meta Platforms Inc. earnings to increase by 36.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.35% per year.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Meta Platforms Inc. shares while 79.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.45%. There are 79.03% institutions holding the Meta Platforms Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.88% of the shares, roughly 181.97 million FB shares worth $61.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 158.1 million shares worth $53.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 67.37 million shares estimated at $22.86 billion under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 50.06 million shares worth around $16.99 billion.