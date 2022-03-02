Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 2.29 million Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $22.54 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.08B. MGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.55% off its 52-week high of $23.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.29, which suggests the last value was 54.35% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.40 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.45%, with the 5-day performance at 11.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 3.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $19.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.08% over the past 6 months, a 15.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise 446.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.21 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $301.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.24 million and $190.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 122.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 132.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 102.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.53%. There are 102.33% institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.20% of the shares, roughly 20.36 million MGY shares worth $362.2 million.

EnerVest Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 18.74 million shares worth $333.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.36 million shares estimated at $77.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $76.27 million.