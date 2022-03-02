Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.33 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.29B. LUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.56% off its 52-week high of $15.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.31, which suggests the last value was 9.87% up since then. When we look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.95 million.

Analysts gave the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LUMN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.52 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.97%, with the 5-day performance at 6.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -14.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUMN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lumen Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.88% over the past 6 months, a -23.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lumen Technologies Inc. will rise 10.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Lumen Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.12 billion and $5.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Lumen Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 266.90%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 9.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares while 82.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.77%. There are 82.20% institutions holding the Lumen Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 125.4 million LUMN shares worth $1.55 billion.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.50% or 97.26 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 31.17 million shares estimated at $386.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 24.94 million shares worth around $309.07 million.