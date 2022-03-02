Letâ€™s Talk About Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR)â€™s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $28.29 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.74B. PYCRâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -40.37% off its 52-week high of $39.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.76, which suggests the last value was 19.55% up since then. When we look at Paycor HCM Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.37K.

Analysts gave the Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PYCR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paycor HCM Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Instantly PYCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.44 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.80%, with the 5-day performance at 13.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) is 16.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYCRâ€™s forecast low is $28.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -59.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paycor HCM Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -25.16% over the past 6 months, a -21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.41 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Paycor HCM Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $113.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Paycor HCM Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.71% per year.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Paycor HCM Inc. shares while 96.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.61%. There are 96.42% institutions holding the Paycor HCM Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million PYCR shares worth $132.77 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 2.54 million shares worth $89.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $45.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $40.67 million.