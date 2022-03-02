Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.51 changed hands at -$1.04 or -6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.64B. LTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.06% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.51, which suggests the last value was 6.89% up since then. When we look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 672.99K.

Analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Instantly LTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.77 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.69%, with the 5-day performance at -8.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is -2.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTH’s forecast low is $18.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $356.56 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $407.32 million.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.44% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares while 78.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.45%. There are 78.24% institutions holding the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port the top institutional holder. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million LTH shares worth $44.36 million.

Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 1.17 million shares worth $20.37 million as of Oct 30, 2021.