Let’s Jump Into The SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.01 million SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $13.97 changed hands at $0.6 or 4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $477.77M. SD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.3% off its 52-week high of $14.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 74.95% up since then. When we look at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 709.83K.

Analysts gave the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.14 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.56%, with the 5-day performance at 22.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 24.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -111.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SD’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 52.61% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.61% for it to hit the projected low.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 38.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.19% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares while 59.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.63%. There are 59.30% institutions holding the SandRidge Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.14% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million SD shares worth $62.69 million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 1.9 million shares worth $24.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $8.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $11.97 million.